Wyoming Cowboys Conclude Regular Season with Nevada Wolf Pack Clash

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4 overall, 4-3 MW) are gearing up for the final game of the regular season against the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9 Overall, 2-5 MW) on Saturday at 7 p.m. MT. The showdown will take place inside Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Broadcast Information

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, featuring John Sadak and Randy Cross in the booth. Additionally, it will be available on The Cowboy Sports Network across 26 stations, with Keith Kelley on the call, Kevin McKinney providing color commentary, and Erick Pauley reporting from the sidelines.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In Sweetwater County you can tune in with TRN Media on KUGR Radio at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

In Sublette County, you can tune in on KFZE at 104.3 FM.

Cowboys Celebrate Another Successful Season in 2023

The Wyoming Cowboys have had a remarkable 2023 season, adding to their legacy of success. As they head into the final regular-season game, they aim for an eighth win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Season Highlights:

Winning seven games for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Securing bowl eligibility for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

Achieving a perfect 7-0 home record, a historic feat in War Memorial Stadium.

Defeating two Top 25 ranked teams, including a season-opening win against #24 Texas Tech.

Winning rivalry series against Colorado State and Hawai’i, retaining the “Bronze Boot” and “Paniolo Trophy.”

Attracting a single-season record attendance of 162,144 fans.

Peasley Earns Manning Award Recognition

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley received recognition on the Manning Award Stars of the Week list after an outstanding performance against Hawai’i. Peasley threw for a career-high 319 yards and three touchdowns, earning him a well-deserved spot on the list.

Offensive Highlights Against Hawai’i

The Cowboys’ offense had a standout day against Hawai’i, recording a season-high 472 yards of total offense. Scoring 35 points in the first half, they displayed their prowess, reminiscent of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2021.

Solid Defensive Performance

The Cowboy defense held strong against Hawai’i, allowing only nine points in the contest, a season low. With two interceptions and a crucial goal-line stop, the defense showcased its prowess, limiting the Rainbow Warriors to just 67 rushing yards.

Marquez’s Memorable Senior Day

Wide receiver Ryan Marquez had a memorable senior day, making a significant impact. He scored a 44-yard touchdown reception, marking his first career touchdown. Marquez had previously contributed with a blocked punt and recovery for a score against Tulsa last season.

Gyllenborg’s Career Day at Tight End

Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg had a career day against the Rainbow Warriors, with three catches for 128 yards and one touchdown. His 89-yard touchdown reception was the longest since 2015, showcasing a standout performance that hasn’t been seen from a tight end since 2016.

2023 Extends Wyoming’s Winning Streak

The 2023 season marks the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Wyoming has posted a winning record, continuing a trend not seen since 1993-2000.

Wyoming’s Winning Seasons Over the Past Eight Years:

2023 : 7-4 (1 game to play) [Postseason: TBA]

: 7-4 (1 game to play) [Postseason: TBA] 2022 : 7-6 [Postseason: Arizona Bowl Participant]

: 7-6 [Postseason: Arizona Bowl Participant] 2021 : 7-6 [Postseason: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Champions]

: 7-6 [Postseason: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Champions] 2019 : 8-5 [Postseason: Arizona Bowl Champions]

: 8-5 [Postseason: Arizona Bowl Champions] 2017 : 8-5 [Postseason: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Champions]

: 8-5 [Postseason: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Champions] 2016: 8-5 [Postseason: MW Championship Game Participant & Poinsettia Bowl Participant]

Record-Breaking Attendance in 2023

The 2023 season set a new attendance record at War Memorial Stadium, with 162,144 fans attending the seven home games. This surpassed the previous record of 149,625 set in 1990 for a seven-game season.

Top Home Attendance Seasons in War Memorial Stadium History: