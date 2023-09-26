Wyoming Cowboys Dismiss DQ James From Program

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football program has dismissed DQ James from the team. The shifty scat back and his father, Byron Sparks, confirmed the news Tuesday morning via X, formerly know as Twitter.

DQ James will be entering the transfer portal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DAQq1B0rNy — D.James 🕹️ (@IRUN4WEBO) September 26, 2023

One of the most loved kid in the state. I’m sure he will be embraced by a university that will showcase his talents. Thanks to the City of Laramie for loving him. pic.twitter.com/jJi0RBvk2T — JustCoachB (@JustCoachB1) September 26, 2023

James had 35 carries through the first four games which was tied for the team-lead. Last Saturday in the 22-19 home victory over Appalachian State, James had 1 carry for 4 yards as well as one target which resulted in a pick six for Appalachian State.

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl released a statement Tuesday afternoon on the departure.

Bohl said “D.Q. James is no longer part of the University of Wyoming football team. We wish D.Q. all the best in his future.”