Wyoming Cowboys Dismiss DQ James From Program

Wyoming Cowboys Dismiss DQ James From Program

Photo by Troy Babbitt courtesy of gowyo.com

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football program has dismissed DQ James from the team. The shifty scat back and his father, Byron Sparks, confirmed the news Tuesday morning via X, formerly know as Twitter.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

James had 35 carries through the first four games which was tied for the team-lead. Last Saturday in the 22-19 home victory over Appalachian State, James had 1 carry for 4 yards as well as one target which resulted in a pick six for Appalachian State.

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl released a statement Tuesday afternoon on the departure.

Bohl said “D.Q. James is no longer part of the University of Wyoming football team.  We wish D.Q. all the best in his future.”

Related Articles

Fans React to 70-20 Broncos Loss

Fans React to 70-20 Broncos Loss

Rock Springs Tigers Sports Schedule Sept. 29-30th

Rock Springs Tigers Sports Schedule Sept. 29-30th

Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 29-30th

Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 29-30th

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 26

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 26