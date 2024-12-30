Wyoming Cowboys Edge Nevada, Prepare to Host Boise State in Conference Clash

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys showcased resilience and precision in a hard-fought 66-63 victory over Nevada on Saturday afternoon, improving to 6-0 at home this season. The win not only boosted their overall record to 8-5 and 1-1 in Mountain West play but also set the stage for a high-stakes matchup against preseason conference favorite Boise State on New Year’s Eve at the Arena-Auditorium.

A Gritty Victory Against Nevada

Wyoming’s head coach Sundance Wicks emphasized the team’s mental toughness in the win over the Wolf Pack.

“That is a good win against a quality opponent, and it was gritty, not pretty,” Wicks said. “We just want to win. For us, pressure is good, and stress is bad. We want pressure, and our pace puts pressure on opponents. Teams try to speed us up, and we want opponents to have stressful possessions late in the game.”

The Cowboys delivered a season-best 52.4% shooting performance from beyond the arc, hitting 11 threes for the third consecutive game. The back-and-forth contest featured 23 lead changes and seven ties, with Wyoming holding a slight edge for nearly 26 minutes of the game.

Leading the charge for the Cowboys was Obi Agbim, who tallied 18 points, including four triples, and maintained his streak of scoring in double figures in every game this season. Touko Tainamo added a season-high 15 points, including two clutch three-pointers, while Dontaie Allen chipped in with three treys and five rebounds.

The Wolf Pack, one of the nation’s top three-point shooting teams, were held to 44.7% shooting overall and 33.3% from deep. Nick Davidson and Kobe Sanders led Nevada with 15 points each, while Davidson added six rebounds.

The Cowboys leaned on their home-court advantage, with Wicks crediting the fans for their impact.

“Poke fans love great weather, and the roads are good. It was a great night, and the fans helped and added stress in key moments late,” Wicks said. “That is what it is all about.”

Upcoming Test Against Boise State

Wyoming now turns its focus to Boise State, who enters the matchup with a 10-3 record and a perfect 2-0 mark in conference play. The Broncos edged San Jose State 73-71 on the road in their last outing.

The Cowboys have thrived at home, shooting 56% from the field and 47% from three-point range during their current three-game winning streak. Wyoming averages 37.4 rebounds per game and boasts a +7.1 rebounding margin, ranking third in the Mountain West and No. 44 nationally.

The Broncos, led by Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year Tyson Degenhart, pose a significant challenge. Degenhart averages 18.2 points per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Boise State leads the conference in rebounding margin at +9.8, ranking No. 14 nationally, and features five players averaging double figures in scoring.

Wyoming’s Agbim, who leads the Cowboys with 18.8 points per game on 54% shooting, remains a focal point. His 48.6% shooting from beyond the arc leads the Mountain West and ranks No. 14 nationally.

Series History and What’s Next

The Cowboys and Broncos meet for the 40th time, with Boise State holding a 25-14 series edge. Wyoming trails 11-10 in games played in Laramie.

You can listen to the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3 FM.

Following the New Year’s Eve clash, Wyoming hits the road to face Air Force on Saturday at Clune Arena, with tip-off set for 3 p.m.