Wyoming Cowboys Host Defending NJCAA Champs Western Wyoming Mustangs in Wrestling Showdown

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Cowboys wrestling team kicks off its home season this Saturday with an in-state showdown against Western Wyoming Community College, the defending NJCAA national champions. The meeting at 2 p.m. inside the UniWyo Sports Complex offers a unique matchup between two top Wyoming wrestling programs that have crossed paths only four times in history.

The Cowboys started their season strong with a 28-12 victory over Campbell in the Halloween “Dual at the Daddy” in Gillette. Following that high-energy event, head coach Mark Branch is looking for his wrestlers to take another step forward.

“We want to keep building on our last performance,” Branch said after the Campbell match. “Against Campbell, we were a bit conservative. Now, in our home environment, we need to see our guys be more aggressive and push the pace.”

Five ranked wrestlers will lead the Cowboys lineup, including No. 2-ranked Jore Volk at 125 lbs and Gabe Willochell at No. 17 in the 149-lb weight class. Branch hinted at possible lineup changes in the back half to continue finding the right fit as they progress through the season.

Meanwhile, Western Wyoming enters Saturday’s dual with momentum as the reigning NJCAA national champions. The Mustangs, coming off back-to-back championship seasons, are ranked No. 1 in the latest NJCAA dual team standings and bring a lineup featuring six nationally-ranked wrestlers. The Mustangs will have an opportunity to push the Cowboys and test their own skill against Division I competition in this matchup.

Wyoming leads the series with a 4-0 record, including a 31-10 win last season. Following Saturday’s dual, Western Wyoming will host Northwest College on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. in Rock Springs. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have a busy month ahead, including away duals at Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, while standout Jore Volk will represent Wyoming at the All-Star Classic on Nov. 16 in State College, Pennsylvania.