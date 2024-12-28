Wyoming Cowboys Host Nevada in Conference Home Opener

LARAMIE — After a successful non-conference finish, the Wyoming Cowboys return to the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday to host Nevada in their Mountain West home opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday as the Cowboys (7-5, 0-1 MW) look to build momentum following back-to-back wins over Bellarmine and CSU Fullerton.

The game will feature a Teddy Bear Toss at halftime benefiting Ivinson Memorial Hospital and a Baby Crawl Race for fans to enjoy.

Broadcast Information

Fans can follow the action live on the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelly and Kevin McKinney on the call. You can listen to the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR, 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

About the Teams

Wyoming Cowboys

The Cowboys come into the game with a 7-5 record overall and a 0-1 start in Mountain West play. Wyoming has been efficient offensively, shooting 47.1% from the field and averaging 34.3% from 3-point range. The Pokes also rank second in the conference in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 30.4%.

Key players include sophomore guard Obi Agbim, who averages 18.9 points per game—second in the Mountain West and No. 39 in the nation. Agbim also leads the conference in 3-point shooting at 47.8%. Guard Kobe Newton contributes 10.2 points per game and set a career-high with 20 points in the Cowboys’ win over CSU Fullerton. Forward Jordan Nesbitt adds 9.9 points and leads the team in rebounding with 8.4 boards per game, ranking fourth in the conference.

Nevada Wolf Pack

The Wolf Pack (8-4, 0-1 MW) dropped their conference opener in a narrow 66-64 loss to Colorado State on Dec. 21. Nevada boasts one of the most efficient offenses in the country, leading the Mountain West in field-goal percentage (49.6%) and 3-point shooting (41.6%), which ranks fifth nationally.

Nevada is led by guard Kobe Sanders, who averages 15.2 points per game and shoots 44.7% from 3-point range. Forward Nick Davidson adds 15 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field. Guard Tre Coleman contributes 9.3 points per game and is a key playmaker with 50 assists this season.

Series History

This will be the 32nd meeting between Wyoming and Nevada, with the Cowboys holding a 21-10 edge in the all-time series. Wyoming has been particularly strong at home, leading 13-5 in games played in Laramie. The teams first met in 1938.

Up Next

The Cowboys will stay in Laramie for a New Year’s Eve showdown against Mountain West preseason favorite Boise State. That game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.