Wyoming Cowboys Prepare for Mountain West Showdown Against Boise State

The Wyoming Cowboys are set to face the Boise State Broncos in a key Mountain West conference matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. MT. Both teams have a 2-1 conference record, with the Cowboys having a 5-2 overall record for the season. The game will be broadcasted on FS2 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner providing commentary. You can also listen to the game on KUGR Radio at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM with Keith Kelley, Kevin McKinney, and Erick Pauley.

Here are some key points and highlights related to the Wyoming Cowboys’ 2023 season

Offensive Line Recognition: Wyoming’s offensive line has been recognized as one of the top units in college football, earning a spot on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. They’ve registered 146 knockdown blocks through seven games and have maintained an average of 5.3 yards per rush, even with injuries at the running back and quarterback positions.

Andrew Peasley’s Performance: Quarterback Andrew Peasley threw for a season-high 212 yards in the recent game against Air Force. Over the last three games, Peasley has thrown for seven touchdowns and rushed for two more scores.

Sam Scott’s Receiving Performance: Running back Sam Scott not only carried the ball well but also led the team with three receptions in the game against Air Force, finishing with 43 yards receiving.

Strong Performance on Third Downs: The Cowboys were highly effective on third downs against Air Force, converting 9 of 15 attempts (60%). They recorded 11 first downs via passing plays in the game.

Craig Bohl Era Success: The 2023 season marks one of the best starts for the Wyoming Cowboys during the Craig Bohl era, with a 5-2 record. This is the third time under Bohl’s leadership that the team has started the season with a 5-2 record, with previous successful seasons leading to postseason appearances.

National Rankings: The Wyoming Cowboys are receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll, ranking No. 33.

Close Games: Several of the Cowboys’ games in the 2023 season have been decided by a touchdown or less, with Wyoming winning three of those four close games.

Easton Gibbs’ Tackling: Linebacker Easton Gibbs has recorded a season-high 12 tackles at Air Force, making it his third double-digit tackle game of the season. He leads the Cowboys in tackles this season.

Isaac White’s Performance: Safety Isaac White tied a career-high with nine tackles against Air Force and leads the team with six pass breakups this season.

Wyatt Wieland’s Touchdowns: Wide receiver Wyatt Wieland has four touchdown receptions this season, including three in the last two games.

Coach Craig Bohl’s Ranking: Coach Craig Bohl is currently ranked 12th among the winningest active FBS coaches, with 161 total victories.

Treyton Welch’s Performance: Tight end Treyton Welch has been a strong contributor in conference games and has hauled in a touchdown against Mountain West opponents.

Ryan Marquez’s Big Play: Wide receiver Ryan Marquez made a 27-yard catch in the Air Force contest, which was a career long for him.

Balanced Passing Game: The Cowboy offense has spread the ball around this season, with 17 different players catching a pass. Five players have caught touchdown passes, and five players have double-digit catches, with Wyatt Wieland leading the team with 26 catches.

Sebastian Harsh’s Defensive Performance: Defensive end Sebastian Harsh had a solid game at Air Force with a career-high eight tackles, including a tackle for loss.