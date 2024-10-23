Wyoming Cowboys Set to Face Utah State in “Bridger’s Battle” on Saturday Evening

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Utah State Aggies for the much-anticipated “Bridger’s Battle” this Saturday inside War Memorial Stadium. The game, scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff, marks the 73rd meeting between the two teams in a rivalry that began in 1903. The last time the two schools faced off was in 2022, when Wyoming secured a 28-14 victory. Fans can catch the game on CBS Sports Network, with commentary from John Sadak and analysis by Luke Kuechly, or listen live on The Cowboy Sports Network.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, the game is broadcasted on KFZE 104.3 FM.

This contest carries extra significance with the Bridger Rifle on the line, a tradition that began in 2013. Named after the legendary mountain man Jim Bridger, the traveling .50-caliber Rocky Mountain Hawken rifle has been awarded to the winner of this rivalry for the past decade. Utah State holds a narrow 5-4 advantage in the Bridger’s Battle era, but Wyoming has claimed four of the last six matchups.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

The Cowboys (4-3, 1-2 MW) enter this game after a hard-fought 24-14 loss to San Jose State, a contest in which Wyoming’s defense forced a season-high four turnovers. The Cowboys also had a breakthrough in the passing game, recording 310 yards through the air, their highest of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Evan Svoboda threw for a career-high 194 yards, while backup Kaden Anderson added 116 yards and a touchdown. Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg led the receiving corps with five catches for 137 yards, including a 63-yard highlight-reel reception. Defensively, Wyoming cornerback Tyrecus Davis made an impact with a blocked field goal and a forced fumble, while nickel back Wrook Brown notched his second interception of the season.

The Aggies (1-6, 0-3 MW) are coming off a heart-wrenching 50-45 loss to New Mexico, where they surrendered two touchdowns in the final minutes. Despite their struggles, Utah State’s offense has been prolific, averaging over 500 yards in their last three games. Quarterback Spencer Petras has been a standout, throwing for over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns, while wide receiver Jalen Royals has hauled in 834 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Utah State’s defense, however, has struggled mightily, allowing 43.9 points per game, ranking them second-to-last in the FBS. The Cowboys will look to exploit this vulnerability, especially given their recent offensive resurgence.

For Wyoming, tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and quarterback Evan Svoboda will be critical in moving the ball against a porous Utah State defense. On the defensive side, Tyrecus Davis and Wrook Brown have emerged as playmakers, capable of creating turnovers and swinging momentum in the Cowboys’ favor.

The Aggies will rely on Petras and Royals to continue their offensive production. Running back Rahsul Turner will also be a key factor, with 666 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

With a long-standing rivalry and the coveted Bridger Rifle at stake, Saturday’s matchup promises to be intense. Wyoming will aim to take advantage of Utah State’s defensive woes and add another win to their record in the Bridger’s Battle series, which Utah State leads 40-28-4 overall.