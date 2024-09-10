Wyoming Cowboys to Renew Rivalry with BYU at War Memorial Stadium

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys are set to welcome longtime rival BYU to War Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2009 on Saturday, with kickoff at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, with Carter Blackburn handling play-by-play, Randy Cross providing analysis, and Brandon Baylor reporting from the sidelines. Fans attending the game are encouraged to participate in the Stripe Out, wearing brown or gold shirts based on their seat location.

You can listen to the game in Sweetwater County with TRN Media on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, you can listen to KFZE 104.3 FM.

Wyoming and BYU have a storied rivalry, with this being the Cougars’ first trip to Laramie since 2009. The two teams have met 79 times, with Wyoming holding a 17-16-3 record against BYU at War Memorial Stadium. The rivalry’s highlight was the first night game in the stadium’s history in 1988, when Wyoming won 24-14.

Last weekend, senior kicker John Hoyland made history by hitting two field goals against Idaho, bringing his career total to 60 and surpassing Cooper Rothe’s school record of 59 career field goals. Also in the previous game, linebacker Shae Suiaunoa led the Cowboy defense with 10 tackles, marking his fourth career double-digit tackle performance. Defensive end Sabastian Harsh also had a standout performance with 2.5 tackles for loss, tying his career best. Harsh recorded his first sack of the season and led the team in tackles for loss last year with nine.

Safety Andrew Johnson made his first career start against Idaho, contributing five tackles, including a critical stop on a fake punt. Meanwhile, cornerback Keany Parks, a converted running back, recorded a career-high five tackles, including his first tackle for loss. Wyoming’s defense held Idaho to just 225 yards of offense, keeping the Vandals scoreless in the second half and allowing only 80 yards of total offense.

Running back DJ Jones had a career-high 80 rushing yards against Idaho, while quarterback Evan Svoboda connected with Devin Boddie Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown reception, marking Boddie’s first touchdown as a Cowboy. Wide receiver Tyler King continues to impress on special teams, averaging 25.3 yards per return, ranking first in the Mountain West and 15th nationally.

Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss, and forced a fumble against Idaho, bringing his career total to 187 tackles and 24 tackles for loss. Running back Daiwaiian McNeely returned to the field for the first time since 2022 after missing all of last season due to injury.

The Cowboy defense had a season-high nine tackles for loss against Idaho, the most since recording 12 last season at Nevada. Eight different Cowboys contributed to the effort, with UW ranking second in the Mountain West in tackles for loss per game this season.

BYU enters Saturday’s game with a 2-0 record after a defensive battle against SMU last week, where the Cougars held the Mustangs to five field goals in an 18-15 win. BYU’s defense is anchored by Blake Mangelson and Harrison Taggart, who combined for 15 tackles and six tackles for loss against SMU. On offense, quarterback Jake Retzlaff has thrown for 550 yards and four touchdowns, with senior tight end Mata’ava Ta’ase averaging 20.3 yards per catch with two touchdowns.

BYU leads the all-time series against Wyoming 46-30-3 and has won the last nine matchups. The Cowboys’ last victory over the Cougars came in 2003 at War Memorial Stadium, where they secured a 13-10 win.