Preview: Wyoming Cowboys vs. Air Force

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys (5-1, 2-0 MW) hit the road to face the Air Force Falcons (5-0, 3-0 MW) at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs. Both teams are knocking on the door of the Top 25 rankings, adding extra intensity to this game.

The contest starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. It will also be aired by The Radio Network in Sweetwater County on KUGR at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, it will be on 104.3 KFZE

This week the Cowboys received votes in the Associated Press Media Poll (No. 27) and the AFCA Coaches’ Poll (No. 27). Air Force is right behind, ranking at No. 28 in both polls.

This rivalry has been marked by close games, with Wyoming winning five out of eight meetings since 2014. Three games were decided by a single score, and the rest within 14 points.

Wyoming boasts a five-game home winning streak, with two victories over Top 25 teams this season.

In terms of rankings, the Cowboys are climbing up the ladder and recently received votes in the Football Writers Association of America’s Super 16 Poll for the first time since 2007.

Andrew Peasley’s great performance last week against Fresno State earned him the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, wide receiver Wyatt Wieland and tight end Trey Welch had career games. Linebacker Shae Suiaunoa’s solid tackling and an impressive interception by nose tackle Cole Godbout showcased the defense’s prowess.

The Cowboys are thriving against ranked opponents this season, displaying a robust defense and distributing the ball efficiently on offense.

Wyoming’s ability to secure first downs in the passing game has improved, making them a formidable opponent.