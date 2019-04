LARAMIE, WY – In a statement put out on the University of Wyoming Athletics Facebook page, Athletics Director Tom Burman announced the retirement of Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Coach Joe Legerski.

Legerski, from Sweetwater County, has been the Girls’ coach for 16 seasons.

In Burman’s statement, he said, “I will miss him more than I can say, but I have to respect his decision to retire…”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

You can see the full statement below from the Facebook page.