Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball Team Returns to Postseason

LARAMIE – In a noteworthy return to postseason contention, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team, for the first time since 2019, secured a spot in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), as revealed Sunday night.

The Cowgirls are set to compete in Greeley, Colo., where they will face South Dakota in the tournament’s first round. The University of Northern Colorado will serve as the host site for the initial two rounds within UW’s designated four-team pod.

Wyoming is scheduled to face off against the Coyotes at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. This occasion marks the fourth appearance of UW in the NIVC, following their consecutive participation from 2017 to 2019.

Completing the four-team pod alongside Wyoming and South Dakota are UNC and Valparaiso. The championship adopts a single-elimination structure, with all contests taking place at the respective host school venues. Eight teams act as hosts for the first and second rounds in four-team pods, with subsequent single matches determining the victors in the concluding three rounds.