Wyoming Cowgirls Defeat UTSA in WNIT Second-Round Clash

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirls showcased their effectiveness on both ends of the court in the first half of their 80-64 victory over UTSA on Sunday in Laramie during the second round of the WNIT. Wyoming shot 50% from the floor and made 8-of-16 three-point attempts in the game’s initial 20 minutes while limiting the Roadrunners to 28.1% shooting.

“After harboring that winning feeling for some time, it was gratifying to finally unleash it,” remarked Head Coach Heather Ezell following the game.

“Anticipation for this match built up, and once it began, it was evident our team was prepared to perform at a high level on both offense and defense. We executed well offensively, but defensively, we made every possession challenging for our opponents.”

The Cowgirls started strong, hitting consecutive three-pointers at the beginning of the game to establish an 11-4 lead, with Malene Pedersen contributing significantly with two three-pointers in the quarter. The team maintained its momentum, leading 15-4 at the first media timeout. Despite UTSA’s attempts to rally, Wyoming extended its lead to 26-8 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Wyoming continued to dominate, leading 42-16 at the media timeout. Although the Cowgirls’ offensive pace slowed, they ended the half with a commanding 45-20 lead.

The third quarter began slowly, with Wyoming committing its first turnover of the game. However, the team quickly regained momentum, maintaining a comfortable lead of 57-32 at the third quarter media timeout. As fouls increased, both teams relied on free throws, allowing UTSA to reduce the deficit, but Wyoming closed the quarter with a 64-41 lead.

Despite a resurgence from UTSA in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 16, Wyoming managed to maintain control, ultimately securing a 19-point victory.

Pedersen led the Cowgirls with 24 points, including four three-pointers, while Dickerson contributed 16 points, with 14 coming in the first half. Fertig recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Wyoming displayed strong teamwork, assisting on 21 of 28 made field goals, while also excelling in bench points, second-chance points, and points off turnovers.

Looking ahead, Wyoming awaits the winner of the Northern Arizona versus South Dakota matchup in the Super 16 round, scheduled for March 27 to 29.