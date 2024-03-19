Wyoming Cowgirls Secure Spot in WNIT for Third Consecutive Season

LARAMIE – Officials announced Tuesday that the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has secured a spot in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) for the third consecutive season and the 12th time in program history.

The tournament’s first round is scheduled to take place from March 20 to March 22. Wyoming boasts a 20-10 all-time record in the WNIT and clinched the championship title in 2007.

Wyoming concluded the 2023-24 regular season with an overall record of 16-14, facing a loss in the Mountain West Championship quarterfinals. In the previous season, the Cowgirls were eliminated in the second round at Kansas State.

During last Monday night’s Mountain West Championship, the Wyoming Cowgirls encountered a setback in their offensive performance, resulting in a 62-54 loss to Boise State. The Broncos sealed the victory with a 15-4 run over the final five-plus minutes of the game.

In the first quarter, Wyoming initiated a strong offensive start, hitting four of their first five shots and securing a lead of 17-10 with 1:51 remaining. However, Boise State retaliated, narrowing the deficit to just four points by the end of the second quarter. The third quarter saw a back-and-forth battle, with Wyoming leading 44-40 heading into the final period.

Despite Wyoming’s efforts to regain control in the fourth quarter, Boise State seized the lead with 6:31 remaining and maintained their advantage until the end of the game. Wyoming struggled to convert shots in the closing minutes, allowing Boise State to secure the win.

Wyoming shot 42.3% overall during the game, but their shooting efficiency dropped to 1-of-10 in the final minutes. Meanwhile, Boise State capitalized on their opportunities, making 8-of-17 shots from beyond the arc and finishing with a shooting percentage of 42.1%.

Allyson Fertig led Wyoming’s offensive efforts with 16 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing out on her fourth consecutive double-double. Fertig also tied the Mountain West Championship record for blocks in a game with seven. Malene Pedersen contributed 13 points for the Cowgirls, while Ola Ustowska recorded a game-high five assists.