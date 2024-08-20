Wyoming Cowgirls Set to Face Weber State in Green River Expedition Match

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball team is set to clash with Weber State in an expedition match this Saturday, August 24th, at Green River High School’s Main Gym. This marks just the third meeting between the two teams, with each team claiming a victory in their previous encounters.

This matchup carries excitement as it is the first time the teams will face off outside of Laramie, where their clashes began in 2014. The teams have competed every five years since then, with Wyoming claiming the inaugural victory and Weber State edging out a 3-2 win in their last meeting in 2019.

Adding to the weekend’s volleyball festivities, a UW Youth Volleyball Clinic will be held the day prior at Green River High School’s Main Gym. The clinic, starting at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 23rd, offers young athletes a unique opportunity to learn from some of the best in the region. The session will last approximately one hour, concluding around 5:00 PM.

The main event on Saturday promises to be a thrilling contest, with the Cowgirls eager to avenge their 2019 loss and claim bragging rights in this rare matchup. Fans in Green River are in for a treat, as the game, set to start at 1:00 PM, is free and open to the public. Seating is general admission, so early arrival is recommended for the best views.

Tony Beardsley, Athletic Director at Green River High School, emphasized the excitement surrounding the event in an email to the media. “We’ve received several questions about the match, and we are thrilled to host these two competitive teams at our school. It’s going to be a great weekend of volleyball.”

Concessions will be available throughout the event, adding to the vibrant atmosphere expected in the gym.

As the Cowgirls and Wildcats prepare to write the next chapter in their rivalry, the Green River community is ready to rally behind the home-state team in what promises to be a memorable day of volleyball.