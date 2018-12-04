Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Board Awards Generous Gift for Rock Springs Groups

CHEYENNE — A pair of Rock Springs groups will benefit from grant money recently awarded to them by the the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Board.

The Rock Springs Renewal Fund, Inc., 2019 Brown Bag Concert Series, which featured musical entertainment in the bank court between Main and Broadway, received $2,400 from the board.

The Actors’ Mission, a local theatrical troupe which performs plays throughout the year, received $20,000 in funding to improve a theater fire suppression system.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, from theatre equipment, building improvements, endowment challenge, summer music concerts, historic preservation and archaeological research, museum traveling exhibit, to saddle making podcasts and a documentary production.

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Board awarded $256,760 to 21 projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting held in Laramie.