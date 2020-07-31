Wyoming Currently Has 502 COVID-19 Active Cases; 1,752 Positive Case Recoveries

CHEYENNE — Since Monday, Wyoming’s COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases increased, however the amount of active cases remained somewhat stable this week.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) July 31 report shows the state has currently 502 active cases, which is two less than what was reported on Monday. Throughout the week, that number increased to 521 active cases at one point, but then dropped as the week came to a close.

So far, the state has completed 77,429 tests. Of these tests, 96.9 percent have been negative, while 3.1 percent have been positive.

The state currently has 2,254 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,752 positive case recoveries for a total of 502 active cases, 472 probable cases with 371 probable recoveries and 26 deaths. WDH stated active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

Since Monday, the state has seen an increase of 182 COVID-19 cases, 184 positive case recoveries, 24 probable cases and one death, while active cases decreased by two in the same time frame.

Sweetwater County

For Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report shows there are 226 positive cases with 208 recoveries and 18 active cases, 14 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 6,693 tests. Of these tests, 2.58 percent were positive.

Since Monday, the county has seen an increase of 18 COVID-19 positive cases, 34 recoveries, 16 active cases, and one probable case, while deaths remained the same.

With the recent temporary closure of the Loaf ‘N Jug on Dewar Drive, Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon wants to remind residents to remain vigilant in washing hands, staying six feet apart, and wearing a face covering when distancing can’t be maintained.