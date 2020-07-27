Wyoming Currently Has More Than 500 Active COVID-19 Cases, 1,568 Positive Case Recoveries

CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s number of active COVID-19 Coronavirus cases increase from 462 active cases on Friday, July 24, to 504 active cases on Monday, July 27.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) July 27 report, 71,272 tests have been completed. The state currently has 2,072 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,568 positive case recoveries for a total of 504 active cases, 448 probable cases with 347 probable recoveries and 25 deaths. WDH stated active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

On Friday the state had 1,972 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,510 positive case recoveries for a total of 462 active cases, 433 probable cases with 347 probable recoveries and 25 deaths.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Since Friday, the state has seen an increase of 100 COVID-19 cases with 58 positive case recoveries and 42 active cases, and 15 probable cases. Probable case recoveries and deaths statistics remained the same over the weekend.

In the course of one week the state has seen an increase of 282 COVID-19 cases, with 232 positive case recoveries and 65 active cases, and 51 probable cases and 31 probable case recoveries and one death.

Sweetwater County

In Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report shows that there are 208 positive cases with 174 recoveries and 34 active cases, 13 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 6,026 tests.

Since Friday, the County has seen an increase of 10 COVID-19 positive cases, seven recoveries, three active cases, and one probable case, while deaths remained the same.

Over the span of one week, Sweetwater has seen an increase of 40 COVID-19 cases, 32 positive case recoveries and eight active cases, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.

Sweetwater County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jean Stachon, said on Friday the county has three COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized. Two of those patients are at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and one is in Fort Collins, Colorado.