Wyoming Currently Has Over 400 COVID-19 Active Cases

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, Wyoming’s COVID-19 Coronavirus numbers saw an increase and so did its number of active cases.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s July 13 report, 56,993 tests have been completed. The state currently has 1,545 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,131 positive case recoveries for a total of 414 active cases, 359 probable cases with 281 probable recoveries and 21 deaths. WHD stated active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

Since Saturday, the state has seen an increase of 57 COVID-19 cases with 46 recoveries and 11 active cases, nine probable cases with two recoveries, and deaths remained the same.

While a few counties, Laramie, Natrona and Teton, saw an increase between seven and nine cases since Saturday, Sweetwater County saw an increase of more than 10.

Sweetwater County

Over the weekend, Sweetwater County also had three COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized due to complications from the virus, according to Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon.

Since Saturday, Sweetwater County has seen an increase of 14 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 12 of those being reported on July 13.

WDH stats show, Sweetwater County has seen an increase of 37 cases in one week. On July 6, Sweetwater County had 103 positive cases and 10 probable cases. Currently, the county has 140 positive cases with 105 recoveries for a total of 35 active cases and 10 probable cases.