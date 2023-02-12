Wyoming Delegates Reintroduce Legislation Defending Energy, Mineral Industries

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chair of the Senate Western Caucus Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) along with Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY) and 30 of their colleagues reintroduced the Protecting Our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act to prohibit the president or his secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture, or Energy from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without Congressional approval.

“Wyoming can power the nation, and the U.S. can power the world. President Biden’s executive orders and administrative actions taking aim at energy and mineral development on public lands hurt our economy, communities across the west and the environment by forcing our nation to rely on countries with lower environmental standards for importing energy,” said Sen. Lummis. “We have borne witness to the negative impacts of these policies through record high gas prices and increased prices on goods and services we rely on every day. Not to mention, these efforts are illegal. It is time for Congress to take back its authority and to unleash American energy and mineral potential.”

“Since day one, President Biden has been clear about his plan to end the use of coal, oil, and natural gas,” said Sen. Barrasso. “These affordable and available sources of energy fuel our way of life in Wyoming and across the West. Energy production on public lands is a critical source of revenue for our public schools, roads and bridges, water projects, and other essential services. The POWER Act will stop the president from pursuing divisive and disastrous policies that would destroy access to these reliable resources. It will keep energy workers in their jobs and keep the lights on at home.”

“The Biden Administration’s relentless attacks on American energy production must end. I am proud to introduce the POWER Act to protect one of our nation’s most valuable commodities. The POWER Act will ensure our elected representatives in Congress direct energy policy- not unelected bureaucrats in Washington, DC. Biden’s deliberate attempts to undercut our country’s ability to be the world’s energy superpower must end and Wyoming’s most abundant commodity should be protected under federal law. Energy is the economic driver of Wyoming, with our state producing thirteen times more energy than it consumes,” said Rep. Hageman.

Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Hoeven (R-SD), Ron Johnson (R-WI), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Jim Risch (R-ID), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Reps. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Russ Fulcher (R-ID), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Chris Stewart (R-UT), Burgess Owens (R-UT), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Chip Roy (R-TX), Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Ryan Zinke (R-MT) cosponsored the legislation.