Wyoming Delegation Moves to Name Casper Trails Center for Former Congresswoman

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis, John Barrasso, and Representative Harriet Hageman introduced legislation to rename the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper the “Barbara L. Cubin National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.”

“Wyoming, the Equality State, has produced remarkable trailblazers who shaped the path forward for American women, and Barbara Cubin stands firmly among them,” Lummis said. “As a founding member of the Congressional Western Caucus, Barbara was a powerful voice for our western values. Now, as chair of the Senate counterpart, I’m proud to carry on her legacy as a fierce champion for the Wyoming way of life. This legislation not only commemorates Barbara’s extraordinary decades of public service but also acknowledges the indelible mark she has left on our state and nation.”

“As the first woman to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Congress, Barbara Cubin demonstrated incredible leadership and strength. Her dedication to the people of Wyoming will never be forgotten,” Barrasso said. “Our legislation provides a wonderful opportunity to recognize Barbara’s legacy and record of public service.”

“Barbara Cubin set a standard for public service that continues to inspire us all,” Hageman said. “Her work to establish the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center preserved the rich history of our state and the West. I’m honored to join the Wyoming Delegation in supporting this legislation to recognize her remarkable contributions to Wyoming and our nation.”

In 1998, Rep. Barbara Cubin successfully passed her legislation establishing the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper to tell the stories of westward migration in the U.S. The center is owned by the Bureau of Land Management and is run through a public-private partnership with the BLM, the National Historic Trails Center Foundation and the City of Casper.

Cubin was the first woman to win an election for federal office in the state of Wyoming and served as a founding member of the Congressional Western Caucus. She represented Wyoming in the U.S. House from 1995-2009.