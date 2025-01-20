Wyoming Delegation Welcomes President Trump

President Donald Trump was sworn in as 47th President of the United States Monday. Whitehouse.gov image.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Members of Wyoming’s Delegation are pleased with the change in presidential administration Monday, expressing optimism for the incoming Trump presidency.

President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States Monday morning.

“After four years of enduring sky-high prices for everyday essentials, the people of Wyoming are ecstatic to welcome back President Trump, knowing that he will put the American people first,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis said. “Today, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the American economy and slashing Biden’s burdensome red tape that hogtied the Cowboy State and empowered unelected bureaucrats. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will restore order at our Southern border, unleash American energy and put hardworking Americans first. Together, we will make America strong again, and I look forward to working with his administration to create a better life for Wyoming families.”

Sen. John Barrasso congratulated President Trump and Vice President JD Vance and appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about the GOP’s priorities.

“Today is an exciting day for our country. President Trump has a mandate to bring safety and prosperity back to the American people. He will seize every second of opportunity,” Barrasso said in a statement. “Our Republican-led Senate will work closely with President Trump and Vice President Vance. We will work around the clock to confirm President Trump’s cabinet nominees so he has his team in place. We will work quickly to pass our bold agenda to secure the border, unleash American energy, and restore American strength around the world.

“A new Golden Age of America is just beginning,” Barrasso said.

Rep. Harriet Hageman made a single-sentence statement on her X account when she posted two images from the inauguration.

“Today, we usher in a new era of American prosperity,” she wrote.