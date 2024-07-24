Wyoming Democrats Endorse Harris as Presidential Nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event. The Wyoming Democratic Party officially endorsed Harris Monday evening as the party's presidential candidate. White House photo

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Democratic Party announced it will support Vice-President Kamala Harris in endorsing her as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

The news comes two days after President Joe Biden announced he would be withdrawing from his re-election campaign and supporting Harris. The WPD issued a statement Monday announcing its support for Harris.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for Democrats – we love Joe Biden and were looking forward to continuing to support his reelection campaign and four more years of incredible progress. The concerns of yesterday, however, have become heartfelt enthusiasm and excitement today. Kamala Harris is a proven leader who will carry on the legacy of the current administration and deliver incredible results for our nation. Let’s win this,” Rock Springs resident and Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto said.

According to Mandy Weaver, the WDP’s communications director, the decision to support Harris came after a vote Monday evening.

“Our delegation to the Democratic National Convention held a meeting via Zoom on Monday night,” she said. “After some discussion, one of our delegates made a motion for the delegation to endorse Kamala Harris, and our delegates unanimously voted in favor.”

She said there wasn’t a vote by the party’s leadership because the delegates were elected at the WDP’s state convention to make those types of decisions.

“However, many party leaders reached out to both delegates and party staff expressing their support for a Harris endorsement ahead of the meeting,” Weaver said.

Weaver said she has noticed Democrats from across the state being excited about Harris becoming the party’s presidential candidate.

“I’ve heard from Dems in every corner of the state expressing how thrilled they are that we have a candidate with such intelligence and integrity,” she said. “The common refrain is, “’let’s win this!’”

Meghan Jensen, the chairwoman of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party, said the state party attempted to reach out to the different county parties and ask them to conduct polls with their delegates.

“They did ask us to try to do a poll,” she said. “I had already heard from a majority of our county delegates and did not do so.”

She said the delegates that contacted her already voiced their support for Harris as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.