Wyoming Department of Corrections Announces New Prison Division Administrator

CHEYENNE – Eddie Wilson has been selected as the next Prison Division Administrator for the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) according to WDOC Director Bob Lampert.

Administrator Wilson has most recently served as Warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington since July 2016. Prior to that time he was Warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins from April 1, 2009 to July 2016. He joined the WDOC in November 2006 as Associate Warden for Security at WSP, where he was subsequently selected for the Deputy Warden’s position in September 2007.

Prior to his arrival in Wyoming, Wilson served a distinguished 26-year career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, beginning his corrections career forty years ago as a correctional officer. Over the course of his career, Administrator Wilson has worked at all levels of correctional facilities from maximum to minimum custody and in addition to his security background led a number of program-oriented programs.

As Administrator, Wilson’s responsibilities will include overseeing the Wardens of Wyoming’s five prisons.

“Administrator Wilson’s strong blend of security and program experience will be an asset to the Prison Division,” Lampert said. “I believe he’ll do well in his new role at the Department’s Central Office in Cheyenne.”

The appointment is effective July 1, 2020, with a transition period of several months.