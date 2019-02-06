Wyoming Department of Corrections Hiring a Full-time Adult Probation and Parole Officer

The Department of Corrections is now hiring for a Full-time Adult Probation and Parole Officer for our Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Service Offices.
Description
This position maintains standard of supervision to provide public safety and assist offenders in the re-socialization and reintegration into the community as law abiding citizens by monitoring an offender’s compliance and progress, documenting contact with offenders in the case management program and collaborate with government and private organization to meet offender needs.
Schedule
Our work hours generally are Monday- Friday, must be able to work nights and weekends.
Compensation
- $20.56 / hour
- Employer Paid Retirement
- Paid Vacation
- Medical
- Dental and vision benefits with the state contribution for individual and family rate premium to offset costs.
