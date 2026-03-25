Wyoming Department of Corrections Inmate Dies in Mississippi

Wyoming Department of Corrections Inmate Dies in Mississippi

Allan Wease. Wyoming Department of Corrections photo.

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Department of Corrections inmate, Allan Wease, 60, died at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tuteiler, Mississippi on March 24, 2026.

WDOC said Wease was convicted by a Uinta County jury on Jan. 7, 2008, on 12 counts of felony sexual offenses involving a minor. Judge Dennis Sanderson imposed an aggregate sentence of 82-125 years of prision.

Wease was born in Onley, Illinois on April 21, 1965.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WDOC will conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but will not release any protected health information.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 28, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 28, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 27, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 27, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 26, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 26, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 25, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 25, 2026