Wyoming Department of Corrections Inmate Dies in Mississippi

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Department of Corrections inmate, Allan Wease, 60, died at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tuteiler, Mississippi on March 24, 2026.
WDOC said Wease was convicted by a Uinta County jury on Jan. 7, 2008, on 12 counts of felony sexual offenses involving a minor. Judge Dennis Sanderson imposed an aggregate sentence of 82-125 years of prision.
Wease was born in Onley, Illinois on April 21, 1965.
WDOC will conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but will not release any protected health information.