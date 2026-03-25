Wyoming Department of Corrections Inmate Dies in Mississippi

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Department of Corrections inmate, Allan Wease, 60, died at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tuteiler, Mississippi on March 24, 2026.

WDOC said Wease was convicted by a Uinta County jury on Jan. 7, 2008, on 12 counts of felony sexual offenses involving a minor. Judge Dennis Sanderson imposed an aggregate sentence of 82-125 years of prision.

Wease was born in Onley, Illinois on April 21, 1965.

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WDOC will conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but will not release any protected health information.