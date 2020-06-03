Wyoming Department of Health Releases Details on State COVID-19 Death Statistics

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) once again updated its website and has now included information about those who died due to complications related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) June 3 report shows, the state has 703 positive COVID-19 cases with 544 of those cases recovered, 212 probable cases with 170 of those recovered and 17 deaths. The amount of positive cases increased by two, while the positive-case recoveries increased by 10 and the amount of probable recoveries increased by 12.

Something new to the website today was information regarding the state’s COVID-19 related deaths. According to the statistics, of the COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming, 58.8 percent have been male, while 41.2 percent have been female. When looking at deaths related to race and ethnicity, 47.1 have been Caucasian and American Indian, while 5.9 percent have been Hispanic.

For age, 76.5 percent of those who have died were 65 years of age or older, while 23.5 percent were between 19-64 years of age.

As for underlying conditions, 88.2 percent of the state’s COVID-19 positive cases had an underlying condition, while for 11.8 percent it is unknown if an underlying condition existed.

According to the WDH, 70.6 percent of those who died were hospitalized, while 17.6 percent were not, and for 11.8 percent of the patients it is unknown if they were.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County saw two more COVID-19 positive cases when a Rock Springs man in his 60s and a Rock Springs woman in her 70s were notified June 3 they had tested positive for COVID-19. Both are living in the same household.

The woman is in stable condition and the man is in good condition. Both are isolating at home, according to the Sweetwater County Health Department.

Sweetwater County currently has 24 positive COVID-19 cases, while 17 lab-confirmed cases have now recovered.