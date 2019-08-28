Wyoming Department of Health Sets Listening Session in Rock Springs

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is inviting local clients, providers, and residents to share thoughts and ideas on health-related issues and needs during structured listening sessions planned for Rock Springs and Evanston.

The Rock Springs event will be September 10 from 11 am to noon in the Ferrero Room at the Rock Springs Public Library, which is located at 400 C Street.

from 11 am to noon in the Ferrero Room at the Rock Springs Public Library, which is located at 400 C Street. The Evanston event will be September 11 from 1-2:30 pm at the Uinta County Library, which is located at 701 Main Street.

“These sessions are opportunities for us to hear from our department’s clients, local healthcare providers and community members about health-related issues,” said Michael Ceballos, WDH director.

“We want to know what’s working and what could be improved. A better understanding of local perspectives helps us make the most of our available resources,” he said.

The department expects to schedule similar sessions in other Wyoming communities over the coming months.

Local residents who may be especially interested in attending include:

Clients of various WDH programs

Local area healthcare providers

Community coalition members

Anyone interested in Wyoming healthcare issues

For residents not able to attend a listening session, an online opportunity for comment is available at: healthcommunityvisits.wyo.gov.

More information about WDH and its programs can be found at https://health.wyo.gov.