Wyoming Department of Health Warns of Phone Scam

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is warning residents of an attempt to spoof the department’s phone number in a scheme to solicit personal information.
The WDE said scammers are using the number 307-777-7656, which is the primary number for the department’s Director’s Office, to call people. The callers claim to be from an investigative unit or pharmacy and ask for personal information. The department also said it will never call people to ask for their sensitive information.
To help protect residents from spoofing attacks, WDH recommends the following:
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- Verify the Caller: If you receive a suspicious call from a WDH number, hang up and call the department back using a verified phone number from the official website.
- Protect Personal Information: Never provide Social Security numbers, financial details, or other sensitive data over the phone to unsolicited callers.
- Gift cards and credit cards: WDH will never ask you to provide us a credit card or debit card over the phone for payment. We will also never ask you to give us gift cards.
- Consult Your Service Provider: Contact your phone service provider to inquire about call-blocking features or tools to identify potential spam.
- Report Fraud: You may report spoofing and scam calls to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).