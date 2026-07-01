Wyoming Department of Health Warns of Phone Scam

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is warning residents of an attempt to spoof the department’s phone number in a scheme to solicit personal information.

The WDE said scammers are using the number 307-777-7656, which is the primary number for the department’s Director’s Office, to call people. The callers claim to be from an investigative unit or pharmacy and ask for personal information. The department also said it will never call people to ask for their sensitive information.

To help protect residents from spoofing attacks, WDH recommends the following:

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