Wyoming Department of Health Withdraws Proposed Changes to Immunization Rules

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is withdrawing a set of proposed changes to Wyoming Immunization Program administrative rules.

In light of the current COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic response, it was determined a portion of the proposed rule changes could have presented an unexpected challenge to the department’s school partners.

Proposed changes would have added meningococcal vaccination to school requirements, clarified school vaccination requirements and clarified provider agreement requirements for the immunization information system.

WDH expects to update the rules at an appropriate time in a manner that considers the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response.

For more information, please contact the WDH Immunization Unit by emailing wdh.immrules@wyo.gov  or calling (307) 777-7952.

