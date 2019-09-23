Wyoming DEQ Honors Conservation Work by the Wyoming Mining Natural Resources Foundation

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Land Division awarded the Wyoming Mining Natural Resource Foundation its 2018 Reclamation Award for a Non-Coal entity in recognition for its efforts to conserve Sage Grouse and Sage Brush Habitat. The award was presented at the Wyoming Mining Association Annual Convention on June 6, 2019 in Cody, Wyoming.

The Foundation exemplifies Wyoming’s long history of working landscapes where conservation and production come together in partnership. Its mission reads, “Industry Providing for People while Partnering in Conservation and Environmental Stewardship.”

“The Foundation is extremely proud of this recognition by the Wyoming DEQ. We live and work in Southwest Wyoming and cherish our landscape. Many depend upon the land for their livelihood, from recreation, to grazing to trona mining. Respecting the land and conserving habitat is essential, but to be honored for embracing that ethic is truly special,” said Wanda Burget, Foundation Executive Director.

Launched in 2015, with support from the Wyoming Mining Association and founding trona/soda ash companies Ciner Wyoming LLC, Genesis Alkali, Solvay and Tata Chemicals, the Foundation stands as a model of collaboration with the primary objective of benefiting species and conserving habitat. The trona/soda ash industry, in partnership with surface owners, agencies, regional volunteer groups, and the southwestern Wyoming coal industry strive to balance multiple land use objectives while recognizing the unique landscape in Southwest Wyoming.