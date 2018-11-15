Wyoming DEQ Wants You to Recycle

WYOMING– In honor of National Recycling Day, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) would like to recognize the important role that recycling plays in our state.

“There are many recycling facilities located across the state and by having them in operation, they are able to reduce the amount of waste going into our landfills,” said Luke Esch, Solid and Hazardous Waste Division Administrator. “We want to help encourage their use.”

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), the total generation of municipal solid waste in 2015 was estimated at 262.4 million tons in the United States. That equals 4.48 pounds of waste per person per day.

By recycling and reducing waste sent to landfills, communities extend the life of landfills thus reducing costs for waste disposal.

To find a recycling facility in or near your community, click here.