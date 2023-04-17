Wyoming Downs Seeks County Approval for Off-Track Horse Betting Locations

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wyoming Downs, LLC will be seeking Sweetwater County Commission approval Tuesday to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing at two locations in Sweetwater County.

The first location is a resolution renewal to conduct business at the Town Bar & Grill in Green River, located at 95 East Railroad. The second resolution is for a new location at 63 Center Street in Rock Springs, which is the old Sears building. Both resolutions would allow Wyoming Downs to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing, simulcast events, and rodeo events.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust and Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson both expressed their support for the locations in their respective towns.

“As a business-friendly community, and with the recognition that revenue supporting local government operations is generated from historic horse racing gaming, we look forward to your business’s continued success in our community,” Mayor Pete Rust said in a letter of support to Andrew Hubert, owner of Town Bar & Grill.

Mayor Mickelson also noted the economic impact historic horse racing has on Rock Springs on the county in his letter of support.

“We understand and appreciate the role that diversity plays in our ever-growing economy, and we would like to express our support of this new location,” Mayor Mickelson said. “Not only will this generate tax revenue for the City and Sweetwater County, it will also create 12-15 full time jobs in our area. We will always support new employment opportunities for our citizens.”

Wyoming Downs will also be asking to remove sunsets from the resolutions approving operation at each location, according to meeting documents.

Other Business

The Commission will consider approval of a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for the federal share of the cost of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Master Plan Project. The grant agreement states that the FAA, for and on behalf of the United States, will cover 93.75 percent of the allowable costs of the project.

The remaining 6.25 percent will be covered by WYDOT (3.75 percent) and the Airport Board (2.5 percent).

Airport Director Devon Brubaker will also provide an update on the airport to the Commission.

The Commission will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 9 a.m., at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.