SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Universal Family Application will open soon for eligible Wyoming families.

The Universal Family Application will open at 1 p.m. Thursday for eligible Wyoming families. Families are encouraged to review the Wyoming Education Savings Account Family Handbook to help them navigate the the program and understand the benefits for their children’s education.

The documents to have prepared include:

Parent and child Social Security numbers

Child’s birth certificate/passport

Proof of Wyoming residency

Recent tax returns showing Adjusted Gross Income or proof of TANF/SNAP enrollment

After submitting an application, applicants will be notified by email that includes the status of the application and any further instructions. When the funding availability is determined, a contract will be emailed to the family for signatures. Upon return of the signed documents, the approval notification may not arrive before June 25 and the ESA funds won’t be accessible until July.

The ESA program was established by the Wyoming Education Savings Account Act in 2024 and was subsequently amended by the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Act before the ESA program was signed into law March 4. The program is designed to help with providing greater education choices for children in pre-K to grade 12. Eligible students will receive $7,000 annually beginning in the 2025-26 school year for educational expenses. All students in the grade range qualify for the scholarships regardless of income.