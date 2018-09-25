Wyoming Experiencing Heavy Wildfire Activity

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming currently has four large fires burning. The Roosevelt fire near Bondurant, the Ryan fire in Carbon County, the Marten fire East of Afton and the Irish fire Southeast of Boulder.

The Roosevelt fire has burned 48 thousand acres. It is classified as a Type 1 fire and is a national priority. There are 1,000 personnel fighting the fire. The number of homes evacuated is currently 300. It is 22% contained. The Ryan fire is at 20 thousand acres and is 0% contained. The Marten fire is at 6,300 acres and is 20% contained. The Irish fire is being managed by local resources.

Wyoming is experiencing high fire danger statewide with red flag conditions common. These fires are extreme and dangerous because of terrain, fuel and weather conditions. Firefighters from across the nation are working to protect lives and property.

“Public safety and firefighter safety are the top priority,” said Governor Matt Mead. “I have asked that all resources necessary to fight these fires be made available. My heart is with those whose property and homes are in harm’s way and the firefighters working to protect them.”

Red Cross shelters are open in Pinedale to provide assistance to those who need help.

Further information on these fires can be found at www.inciweb.nwcg.gov