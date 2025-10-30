Wyoming Faces Another Top Mountain West Defense After Border War Shutout

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys will hit the road for the first time since mid-October when they travel to San Diego State on Saturday for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium. The matchup marks Wyoming’s first game inside the new venue and its first trip to San Diego since 2019.

Saturday’s game will air on CBS Sports Network, with John Sadak handling play-by-play duties, Robert Turbin providing analysis, and Jordan Giorgio reporting from the sidelines. Fans can also tune in to the Cowboy Sports Network, where Keith Kelley will have the call alongside Kevin McKinney and TRN Media’s Erick Pauley on the sidelines. In Sweetwater County you can listen to the game on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Two Elite Defenses Set to Collide

Both Wyoming and San Diego State enter the week coming off shutout victories, marking the first time in Mountain West history that two teams who posted shutouts the previous week will face each other. Wyoming blanked Colorado State 28-0 in Laramie to reclaim the Bronze Boot, while San Diego State shut out Fresno State 23-0 to capture the Old Oil Can trophy.

It was the sixth time in conference history that two Mountain West programs recorded shutouts in the same week.

Wyoming’s 28-0 win over the Rams marked its second shutout of the season, the first time the program has done so since 1966, when the Cowboys blanked Air Force and Wichita State.

Offensive and Defensive Highlights

Quarterback Kaden Anderson has been efficient under center, completing 74 percent of his passes over the last two games (39-of-54) with three touchdowns. On the season, he has thrown for more than 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. tied a season-high with seven receptions for 67 yards against Colorado State, matching his total from Wyoming’s season-opening win over Akron. He now leads the Cowboys with 37 receptions for 398 yards, both career highs.

Running back Sam Scott continued to make explosive plays, scoring on a 37-yard touchdown run against the Rams. It was his second touchdown of the season and the seventh of his Wyoming career.

On defense, Wyoming’s secondary shined in the Border War, forcing three interceptions, the team’s most in a single game since Sept. 11, 2021, against Northern Illinois. Desman Hearns, Jones Thomas, and Markie Grant each picked off a pass.

Hearns’ interception was his second of the season, tying him with linebacker Brayden Johnson for the team lead. Thomas’ interception was the first of his career and carried extra meaning. The Fort Collins native is the grandson of Colorado State Hall of Famer Earlie Thomas and the son of former Ram Jeramie Thomas.

Grant, who has been playing with a protective club on his hand due to injury, recorded his first career interception along with three solo tackles.

Linebacker Evan Eller led Wyoming with seven tackles and a sack against Colorado State. He now ranks second on the team with 46 total tackles this season.

Scouting San Diego State

San Diego State enters the matchup with one of the top defenses in the nation, ranking second nationally in scoring defense (10.4 points per game) and ninth in total defense (255.0 yards per game). Against Fresno State, the Aztecs did not allow a single play of 15 or more yards.

Running back Lucky Sutton leads the Aztec offense, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win. He ranks second in the Mountain West with 94.6 rushing yards per game and has scored seven touchdowns this season.

Quarterback Jayden Denegal has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,221 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Defensively, Dalesean Staley tallied seven tackles and two pass breakups last week, while August Salvati added an interception.

San Diego State holds a 20-19 edge in the all-time series with Wyoming, including last season’s 27-24 win in Laramie. The Aztecs have won the last three meetings, including the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game. Wyoming’s last win in San Diego came in 2011 (30-27) at the old Jack Murphy Stadium.

This weekend’s game will be Wyoming’s first appearance inside Snapdragon Stadium, as the Cowboys look to secure their first road win over the Aztecs in 14 years.