Wyoming Falls to BYU in Rivalry Clash, 34-14

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys (0-3) fell 34-14 to longtime rival BYU (3-0) on Saturday night in front of 24,513 fans at War Memorial Stadium. It was the first meeting between the two programs in Laramie since 2009 and marked the 80th game in the historic rivalry. For the first time since 1967, the Cowboys sold out back-to-back home games, following last week’s crowd of more than 25,000.

“Credit to BYU,” said Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel. “They have a really solid defense. They’re big, and they’re physical at all levels. I think that’s an issue there. As a team, we have to go back and keep working and getting better. Right now, we’ve lost to teams that are a combined 8-1.”

BYU’s high-powered offense, fueled by 458 passing yards and a 100-yard kickoff return to open the second half, proved too much for the Cowboys. The Cougars limited Wyoming to 217 total yards, with 140 through the air and just 77 on the ground. Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda recorded a career-high 140 passing yards, completing 14 of 32 passes, and added a team-leading 31 rushing yards.

Svoboda connected with 11 different receivers throughout the game. Wide receiver Tyler King led the Cowboys with a career-high three receptions for 52 yards, including a 36-yard grab — Wyoming’s longest play from scrimmage this season. Jaylen Sargent contributed with two catches for 18 yards, tying his career-high.

Defensively, Wyoming was led by safety Isaac White, who returned from injury to record a career-high 10 tackles. “We’ve got to go back to work,” Sawvel added. “We know there are things we have to get better at, and we’re not doing well enough right now.”

Nickelback Wrook Brown recorded the Cowboys’ first interception of the season in the first quarter, his fourth career pick. Cornerback Keany Parks registered a career-high six tackles, while defensive end Sabastian Harsh added seven tackles, including one for loss.

Despite holding BYU to just 2-of-11 on third downs, Wyoming’s struggles on offense and special teams allowed the Cougars to build an insurmountable lead. BYU’s 100-yard kickoff return to open the second half gave the Cougars momentum that the Cowboys were unable to recover from.

Punter Jack Culbreath was a bright spot for Wyoming, averaging 43.8 yards on eight punts, including a long of 50 yards. Tyler King, who entered the game leading the conference with 25.3 yards per kickoff return, had one return for 25 yards.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back next Saturday as they travel to North Texas for a 5 p.m. MT matchup, the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.