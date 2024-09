CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Carbon, Albany and Sweetwater Counties from sunrise to sunset Sept. 28 in honor and memory of Loren “Teense” Wilford. Wilford represented District 47 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1987-1988 and from 1993-2002. He died Sept. 3, 2024.