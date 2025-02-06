Wyoming Football Adds 19 Signees on National Signing Day

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team announced 19 additional signees on Wednesday, the first day of the 2025 regular signing period. The group includes 15 transfer players and four high school recruits, bringing the Cowboys’ total recruiting class to 40 players.

Head coach Jay Sawvel emphasized the importance of balancing high school recruits with transfers to address depth concerns.

“We felt that we wanted to still have a solid base of high school players in the program, and we have that with the 24 prep signees,” Sawvel said. “But we also needed to balance some depth issues in the class, and we were able to get 16 transfer portal and junior college players. It provides us with a better balance amongst classes due to attrition from a couple seasons ago.”

Recruiting Breakdown

The Cowboys’ 2025 signing class features 16 three-star high school recruits, with 13 ranked among the top 25 players in their respective states.

Wyoming’s transfer class includes 16 players from four levels of college football: four from FBS programs, five from FCS, four from junior colleges, and two from NCAA Division II. Among the transfers, six earned all-conference honors, and one was named a Freshman All-American.

By position, Wyoming added 21 defensive players, 18 on offense, and one on special teams. The defensive signees include seven defensive backs, four linebackers, and nine defensive linemen. Offensively, the Cowboys signed five offensive linemen, five wide receivers, four running backs, two tight ends, and two quarterbacks.

The class represents 18 states, with the highest number of recruits coming from Texas (9), California (6), and Colorado (3). Two players hail from Wyoming.

The 2025 regular signing period runs through April 1.