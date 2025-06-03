Wyoming Football Announces Initial TV Schedule for 2025 Season

LARAMIE — The Mountain West Conference, along with its television partners CBS Sports Network and FOX Sports, released the 2025 football television schedule on Thursday. Wyoming is scheduled to appear on national television seven times, with four other games awaiting broadcast details.

The Cowboys will be featured six times on CBS Sports Network, including four home games in primetime. The first of those is a matchup against Utah on Sept. 13, scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff at War Memorial Stadium.

Additional CBS Sports Network home broadcasts include:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

UNLV on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

San Jose State on Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

Colorado State in the annual Border War on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Kickoff times and broadcast information for Wyoming’s Sept. 6 game against Northern Iowa and the Nov. 22 home finale against Nevada will be announced at a later date.

On the road, Wyoming opens the season Aug. 28 at Akron. That game will kick off at 5 p.m. Mountain Time and will stream on ESPN+. The Cowboys’ Sept. 20 game at Colorado does not yet have a confirmed time or network.

Wyoming will visit Air Force on Oct. 18 for a 1:30 p.m. game on CBS Sports Network. The Cowboys’ first trip to Snapdragon Stadium is scheduled for Nov. 1 against San Diego State, with a 5 p.m. MT kickoff on CBS Sports Network.

The Nov. 15 contest at Fresno State will be broadcast on the FOX Sports family of networks, with further details to be announced. Wyoming’s regular season finale at Hawai’i on Nov. 29 also remains pending for time and television.

The 2025 Mountain West Championship Game will be nationally televised on FOX for the sixth consecutive season. It is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5, with kickoff time to be announced.