Wyoming Football Signee Naphtali Moi Moi Goes Missing in Boogie Boarding Accident

LARAMIE– 2019 Wyoming football signee Naphtali Moi Moi, 18, of Hayward, California went missing off the coast of Half Moon Bay, California last week after being caught in a rip tide while boogie boarding.

He fell off a boogie board and was seen unresponsive in the water by his friends. Two helicopters, two boats and, and first responders were deployed in the rescue search. However, after about an hour of searching, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office switched the rescue to a water recovery.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported the following on Twitter on Thursday, April 18:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

3pm on 4/18/19 SMCSO deputies responded to a possible drowning of an 18y/o male Hayward resident in Half Moon Bay. After falling off his boogie board, friends saw him in the water unresponsive. 2 helicopters, 2 boats, & first responders currently searching. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/LduxUhbeXx — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) April 19, 2019

The search was stopped on Thursday evening due to lack of visibility, high surf conditions, and the probability of detection. The search for Moi Moi was continued Friday morning, though fog remained an issue for visibility.

At about noon on Friday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported they had concluded the search at Half Moon Bay without the discovery of Moi Moi’s body.

On Monday, University of Wyoming head football Coach Craig Bohl issued a statement regarding Moi Moi.

“We have been talking with Naphtali’s family, and our hearts go out to the entire Moi Moi family at this extremely difficult time,” Bohl said. “As a Cowboy Football family, we are all thinking of and praying for Naphtali, his family and his friends.”

Moi Moi signed a national letter of intent with the University of Wyoming football program as a member of Wyoming’s 2019 recruiting class. He played his high school football at Hayward High School in Hayward, Calif., and was scheduled to join the Cowboy Football team this coming summer.