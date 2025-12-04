Wyoming Football Signs 20 for 2026 Early Signing Period

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys announced their 2026 early signing class Wednesday, adding 20 student-athletes from 10 states during the first day of the early signing period.

“We are excited about the group we have brought in,” said head coach Jay Sawvell. “We felt that we addressed a wide array of needs we will have on a yearly basis in this program, from offensive line, tight end, quarterback, wide receiver, defensive tackle all the way through in positions that are important to recruit, maintain and develop. We really like this class.”

The Cowboys signed two in-state players: offensive lineman Jackson Garrett of Cheyenne Central and defensive end Beck Haswell of Sheridan High School. Garrett, a three-star recruit, was a 4A All-State selection and helped Central rank third in the state in rushing defense. Haswell, the top recruit in Wyoming, was named the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year. He helped Sheridan win a state title each season of his career, recording 41 tackles, 10 for loss, and six sacks as a senior.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Wyoming also added quarterback Taylor Hasselbeck from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Hasselbeck, a three-star recruit, is the son of former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck and the nephew of longtime NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. He helped lead Ensworth to a TSSAA Division II-AAA state semifinal and earned All-Region honors.

The rest of the class includes 10 offensive players and 10 defensive players from states including Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Arizona, California, Nebraska, Nevada, and Tennessee. Four signees are set to enroll in January.

Sawvel said the class complements last year’s group and continues to build depth at key positions. “This class augments really well with last year’s class in the fact that we always want a quarterback and we feel like with Taylor Hasselbeck we get another really good quarterback. We have two in-state kids with one on offense and one on defense that we are excited about,” he said.

To see the rest of the early signees, click here.