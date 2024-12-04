Wyoming Football Signs 21 During 2025 Early Signing Period

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys football program announced 21 signees on the first day of the 2025 early signing period. The class includes athletes from 12 states and features a balanced roster of 12 offensive players and nine on defense.

“This is a talented class that we are excited about,” head coach Jay Sawvel said. “It is a starting point of the entire class, and we still have work to do. We feel good about the overall talent and the spread of positions, allowing us to address future needs and potential current ones.”

Wyoming High School Recruits

Two Wyoming natives committed to playing for the Cowboys, bringing local pride to the program.

Mason Drube (QB, Campbell County High School, Gillette)

Drube, a three-star recruit ranked as the top player in Wyoming, threw for 2,434 yards and 23 touchdowns during his senior season. His late father, Kirby Drube, was a tight end for the Cowboys, and his sister, Gabby Drube, is a standout on Wyoming’s track and field team. Drube was also recruited by Michigan State, Washington State, and Utah State.

Lawson, another three-star recruit, helped lead Star Valley High to three consecutive state championships. Named to the Casper Star-Tribune’s Super 25 team, Lawson was also recognized as Lineman of the Year and earned All-State honors.

2025 Signing Class by the Numbers

The class features 16 three-star recruits.

Thirteen recruits rank among the top 25 players in their respective states.

The Cowboys signed four offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs, and one quarterback on offense. Defensively, they added four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, and two linebackers.

Other Notable Additions

Elvin Ampofo (S, Eaglecrest High School, Aurora, Colo.)

Recorded 90 tackles and four interceptions during his senior season.

Jackson is the cousin of current Cowboy Chris Durr Jr. He tallied 647 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, Landon is a three-star recruit ranked among the top players in Missouri.

A standout junior college transfer, Inmon contributed two interceptions and seven pass breakups this season while excelling as a kick returner.

Signing Period Details

The early signing period runs from Dec. 4-6, 2024. The regular signing period for the 2025 class begins Feb. 5, 2025, and ends April 1, 2025.

For a complete list of signees and more details, visit Wyoming’s Signing Day Central at GoWyo.com