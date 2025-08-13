Wyoming Football to Host Open Practice; Two Cowboys Earn Preseason Honors

LARAMIE — Wyoming football will host a Community Night with an open practice inside War Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m., while two Cowboys — tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and center Jack Walsh — have been named to prestigious preseason award watch lists.

Thursday’s event is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 7 p.m., with fans entering through Gate 4 on the east side of the stadium. Seating will be limited to the lower east side due to ongoing construction. Parking will be available in the Ford Lot on the east side, and no photos or video will be permitted during practice.

The Cowboys are coming off a 2024 season in which Gyllenborg emerged as one of the top tight ends in the Mountain West despite missing time early in the season with an injury. He was named to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List for the second straight year, an honor given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Last season, Gyllenborg played in nine games with six starts, earning Second Team All-MW recognition. He led Wyoming in receiving yards per game with 47.2, tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with three, and ranked second in receptions (30) and receiving yards (425). His 137-yard performance against San Jose State was the most by a Wyoming tight end since 2016.

Walsh, a veteran leader on the offensive line, was named to both the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy Preseason Watch Lists. The Lombardi Award honors the top college lineman, while the Outland Trophy recognizes the nation’s best interior lineman.

Walsh started 10 games at center in 2024, logging more than 650 snaps without allowing a sack and recording over 20 pancake blocks. He helped anchor a line that produced 604 yards of total offense at New Mexico, including 342 passing yards — the program’s highest single-game passing total since 2015.

Wyoming opens the 2025 season Aug. 28 at Akron before returning home for the War Memorial Stadium opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 6.