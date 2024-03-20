Wyoming Football’s NFL Pro Day Draws 26 NFL Teams

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Football held its annual NFL Pro Day on Tuesday, attracting interest from 26 NFL teams looking to scout 10 former Cowboys eligible for the draft.

The participants included wide receiver Ayir Asante, offensive tackle Frank Crum, linebacker Easton Gibbs, defensive tackle Cole Godbout, cornerbacks Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell, tight ends Colin O’Brien and Treyton Welch, quarterback Andrew Peasley, and punter Clayton Stewart.

The testing, held at Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility, was open to the public and featured various drills overseen by NFL scouts, including the 225-bench press, Vertical Jump, 40-yard dash, Broad jump, 3-cone test, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, and Specific Position Testing.

Although no official testing data has been released yet, several players stood out during the training. Crum and Gibbs showed improved numbers from their combine performance, while Welch, Asante, and O’Brien put on a strong showing during passing drills with Peasley. Hawkins and Harrell, both cornerbacks, as well as defensive tackle Godbout, showcased their skills among their fellow players. Additionally, Punter Stewart also participated in the morning workouts for scouts.

The number of teams visiting Wyoming’s football program on Pro Day has remained consistent, with at least 23 teams visiting since 2019, including 26 NFL teams this year.

Following the event, Head Coach Jay Sawvel expressed satisfaction with the players’ performances and highlighted the respect garnered by the program and the Mountain West Conference during his address to the media.

“This is just one step in the process today,” Sawvel said. “It will be a busy month for our guys.”