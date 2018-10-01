Wyoming-Fresno State Game on October 13 to be Televised on ESPNU

LARAMIE– ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the Wyoming-Fresno State football game on Saturday, October 13 will be televised on ESPNU.
Kick off will be at 8:30 pm, M.T. (7:30 pm, P.T.) from Fresno, California. The game will also be broadcast on radio on the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network beginning with the pregame show one hour prior to kickoff.
2018 University of Wyoming Football Schedule
- Sat., Oct. 6 at Hawai’i at 10:00 pm– Spectrum Hawai’i
- Sat., Oct. 13 at Fresno State at 8:30 pm– ESPNU
- Sat., Oct. 20 UTAH STATE (Homecoming/W-Club Weekend) at 12:30 pm– AT&T SportsNet
- Fri., Oct. 26 at Colorado State at 8:00 pm– CBSSN
- Sat., Nov. 3 SAN JOSE STATE (“NO MORE” Game) at Noon– AT&T SportsNet
- Sat., Nov. 10 BYE Week
- Sat., Nov. 17 AIR FORCE (Military Appreciation/Senior Day) at TBA– ESPN Networks
- Sat., Nov. 24 at New Mexico at 12:30 pm– AT&T SportsNet
- Sat., Dec. 1 Mountain West Championship Game at TBA– TBA
BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home Games