Wyoming-Fresno State Game on October 13 to be Televised on ESPNU

LARAMIE– ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the Wyoming-Fresno State football game on Saturday, October 13 will be televised on ESPNU.

Kick off will be at 8:30 pm, M.T. (7:30 pm, P.T.) from Fresno, California. The game will also be broadcast on radio on the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network beginning with the pregame show one hour prior to kickoff.

Follow the Cowboys this season at: GoWyo.com, on Twitter and Instagram at wyo_football and on Facebook at wyofootball.



2018 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Sat., Oct. 6 at Hawai’i at 10:00 pm– Spectrum Hawai’i

Sat., Oct. 13 at Fresno State at 8:30 pm– ESPNU

Sat., Oct. 20 UTAH STATE (Homecoming/W-Club Weekend) at 12:30 pm– AT&T SportsNet

Fri., Oct. 26 at Colorado State at 8:00 pm– CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 3 SAN JOSE STATE (“NO MORE” Game) at Noon– AT&T SportsNet

Sat., Nov. 10 BYE Week

Sat., Nov. 17 AIR FORCE (Military Appreciation/Senior Day) at TBA– ESPN Networks

Sat., Nov. 24 at New Mexico at 12:30 pm– AT&T SportsNet

Sat., Dec. 1 Mountain West Championship Game at TBA– TBA

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home Games