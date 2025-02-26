Wyoming Fugitive Wanted for Decades Arrested in New Mexico

Fugitive Wanted for Decades Arrested in New Mexico

WEED, New Mexico — A fugitive tied to a violent crime in Sweetwater County and has evaded capture for more than 40 years by assuming a deceased man’s identity was apprehended in Weed, New Mexico, Feb. 19.

Stephen Craig Campbell, 76, was wanted on attempted first-degree murder charges stemming from a 1982 incident in Wyoming. Authorities said Campbell used the identity of Walter Lee Coffman, a man who died in 1975, to avoid law enforcement and fraudulently obtain government benefits.

Decades of Deception

According to court documents, Campbell allegedly took on Coffman’s identity in the 1980s. Coffman, who graduated from the University of Arkansas shortly before his death, had attended the same school as Campbell, both studying engineering, suggesting a possible connection between the two.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Investigators believe Campbell first applied for a passport under Coffman’s name in 1984 and continued renewing it over the years. In 1995, he obtained a Social Security card under the false identity using an Oklahoma driver’s license. Around 2003, Campbell moved to Weed, New Mexico, where he allegedly purchased property under Coffman’s name.

The scheme unraveled in 2019 when Campbell attempted to renew his driver’s license at the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department in Cloudcroft. He submitted fraudulent documents, including a Social Security card and a U.S. passport, both under Coffman’s name. The National Passport Center’s Fraud Prevention Unit later discovered Coffman’s death and flagged the case for further investigation.

Authorities determined that Campbell had applied for and received approximately $140,000 in Social Security Title II Retirement Insurance Benefits using Coffman’s identity.

Fugitive Past Uncovered

Investigators also linked Campbell to a violent crime in Wyoming. In 1982, he was arrested for allegedly planting an explosive device at the home of his estranged wife’s boyfriend. When his wife opened a toolbox containing the bomb, it detonated, severing one of her fingers and causing other injuries. The explosion also ignited a fire that damaged the residence and a neighboring unit.

Campbell was released on bond in 1983 but failed to appear in court, leading to an active warrant for attempted first-degree murder. He was later placed on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List.

Arrest and Search Operation

Authorities obtained warrants to arrest Campbell and search his 44-acre property in Weed on Feb. 14, 2025. The operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

When officers arrived, Campbell allegedly positioned himself in an elevated, concealed location, armed with a scoped rifle. After multiple commands and the use of flashbangs, he surrendered. Authorities recovered the loaded rifle, which contained high-powered ammunition capable of penetrating body armor.

Fingerprint analysis confirmed Campbell’s identity. A subsequent search of the property uncovered 57 firearms and large amounts of ammunition. As a fugitive, Campbell was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Firearms recovered from the compound

Legal Proceedings and Additional Charges

Campbell has been charged with misuse of a passport and remains in custody awaiting trial. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Authorities continue to review evidence from the search and may pursue additional charges.

Following his arrest, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Green River, requested a detainer for Campbell in connection with the outstanding attempted first-degree murder charges.

The case was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Holland S. Kastrin and Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office. It was jointly investigated by the FBI’s Las Cruces Resident Agency, the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General, the Diplomatic Security’s El Paso Resident Office, and the National Passport Center’s Fraud Prevention Unit. Enforcement assistance was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, along with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Clara Nevarez Cobos is prosecuting the case.