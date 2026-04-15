Wyoming Funding Overhaul Strains Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Budget

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is bracing for a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall following sweeping changes to Wyoming’s education finance system, Superintendent Dr. Joe Libby told trustees Monday at the board’s regular monthly meeting.

The state’s recalibration of its school funding model, which takes effect July 1, restructures how money is distributed to districts across Wyoming. Dividing funds into siloed allocations reserved for certified instructional staff and non-siloed funds covering all other operations. While the district’s instructional funding remains relatively stable, Libby said the broader picture is considerably more difficult.

Libby told trustees the district projects a $2.6 million shortfall in non-silo funds, which support departments including maintenance, food service and technology. He cautioned, however, that the figure remains an estimate as the state has yet to finalize several key details.

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“I would love to say this is actually spot on, ” Libby said, “there’s still a lot of questions out there that they are supposed to ask.”

The steepest cut comes from changes to how the state funds employee health insurance. Previously, Wyoming provided insurance funding for all 660 district employees regardless of whether they enrolled in the district’s plan. Under the new model, the state will only fund employees who actively draw from district coverage, reducing the district’s insurance allocation from approximately $11 million to between $5.5 and $6 million annually.

Because the district operates a self-insured model and maintains a dedicated reserve fund, Libby said the shortfall can be absorbed through the 2026-27 school year. Officials are also in discussions with insurance brokers about potential plan adjustments that could bring costs closer to the new state funding levels without reducing coverage quality.

“We’ll be fine for the first year,” Libby said. “But we need to start planning now for 2027-28 and beyond.”

To offset costs in the near term, the district is moving forward with a switch from MacBooks to Apple’s newly released Neo devices for students, cutting per-unit costs from approximately $1,000 to $400 and saving an estimated $500,000.

“The silo funds there, everything that in there for the teachers, we’re actually pretty solid,” he said, “the non-siloed, we’ve got some work that we’re going to need to do on our budgets to make sure that we can hit our numbers.”

The board voted unanimously to table the renewal of certified administrative staff contracts until its May meeting, citing the need for more time to assess the district’s financial position. Mandatory initial teacher contract notifications proceeded as required under the April 15 statutory deadline.

Board chair Cole Wright noted that Sweetwater County is better positioned than many of its peers across the state.

“I’ve heard of a lot of districts that are going to suffer right off the bat,” Wright said, urging community members and legislators to consider the broader statewide impact of the funding changes.

Trustees are expected to revisit the tabled contracts and present a clearer budget outlook when they reconvene in May.