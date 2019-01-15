Wyoming Game and Fish Department Urges Giving Wildlife a Break

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department encourages everyone to give the state’s wildlife habitat a break that they can safely make it through the winter months.

Shed horn and antler gathering and other disturbances are now prohibited for the next until April 30 in areas west of the Continental Divide.

Winter closures to vehicles and humans on federal lands in Sublette, Lincoln and Teton Counties allow habitat to survive in a stress-free environment thus aiding herd growth and preserving the resource for everyone.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Game and Fish Department explains the importance of this practice in this video.