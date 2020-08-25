Wyoming Game and Fish Implements Fire Ban in Response to Dry Conditions

WYOMING — With the current drought conditions, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is banning open fires on Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands. This includes all Wildlife Habitat Management Areas and Public Access Areas in the Jackson, Pinedale, and Star Valley areas.

“Drought conditions continue across Wyoming and the potential for human-caused fires, including catastrophic fires, has become very high,” said Pinedale Habitat and Access Supervisor Miles Anderson. “While prescribed fires can be beneficial for wildlife, intense wildfires can be dangerous and have adverse impacts on both people and wildlife, which is why the Department has instituted the fire ban.”

The following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, coal or wood burning stove. Gas grills that can be easily turned off are permitted.

Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Fireworks are banned on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned lands at all times.

The ban is in cooperation with county governments and the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. For more information on the fire ban on Game and Fish lands contact your local Game and Fish Office in Jackson at 307-733-2321- or Pinedale at 307-367-4353.