Wyoming Game and Fish Information, Education Specialist Retires after 27 years

GREEN RIVER — After faithfully serving the Wyoming public for nearly three decades, Lucy Wold has called it a career and is moving on to her next adventures. She has been a long-term employee for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in the Green River Region, and her absence will be noticeable.

Following graduation from Idaho State University in 1982 and serving as an Idaho State Parks ranger for a decade, Wold came to Wyoming in 1993 to begin a career in the Game and Fish Information and Education section. She started at the Cheyenne Headquarters before transferring to the Sheridan Region in February 1994. There Wold served as the region’s information and education specialist until June of 1994, when she transferred to Green River.

“Lucy was Green River’s was first and only information and education specialist without whom we would have failed to educate and inform the public regarding wildlife-related initiatives,” Mark Zornes, Green River Region wildlife management coordinator, said.

Wold is recognized throughout the country and internationally as a leading expert in the realm of outdoor education, being very heavily involved in the internationally-based Project Wild/Project Learning Tree curriculum. She won national and international awards for her efforts with these programs. She has also been a leader in providing hunter education, Game and Fish youth camps, Game and Fish teachers’ camps and Becoming an Outdoors-Woman programs across Wyoming.

“Lucy was dedicated to southwest Wyoming’s youth and conducted enumerable hunter education courses in the Green River Region,” Zornes said. “She was always available to assist volunteer instructors across the region, and kept them apprised of changes to program requirements and offered training. She set the bar with her passion and dedication for this important work.”

Wold also worked annually with numerous teachers in school districts in southwestern Wyoming to provide quality wildlife and habitat education. She built a following of regionally-based news outlets who looked to her for Game and Fish information.

“Lucy was a true team player and rode for the Game and Fish brand. She was always first to assist the regionally based terrestrial and aquatic wildlife programs with field work and she offered her vast knowledge in getting out our many messages to news outlets and the public. Over her long career, she had to become proficient in the use of a wide array of changing technologies in an effort to meet the varied needs of our customers, no small task,” Zornes said.

Wold’s impact to the Game and Fish was significant.

“It will be very difficult to fill the shoes of Lucy. Her dedication to wildlife and the people who rely on wildlife for their quality of life was truly impressive. She will be missed by us all. Please wish her well during her next chapter.”